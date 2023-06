MPs are in the middle of an unprecedented debate – on whether they should confirm that Boris Johnson – who was still Prime Minister this time last year – deliberately lied to parliament.

Despite – or perhaps because of – the unique nature of the occasion many Conservative MPs have chosen not to be there, including Rishi Sunak who found he had “other commitments”.

Nevertheless, the verdict is a foregone conclusion – and not just because Boris Johnson chose to jump before he was pushed.