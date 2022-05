Few places show the cost of living crisis more clearly than the shelves of supermarkets.

Last week the government delayed a ban on two-for-one offers on junk food and sugary drinks – citing rising food prices.

Campaigners said it was a “wasted opportunity” to tackle another crisis of child health and obesity.

Among those calling for an immediate U-turn was the chef Jamie Oliver who says if the prime minister doesn’t act, he’ll be protesting outside Number 10.