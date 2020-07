It was a visit intended to shore up the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson in Scotland for the first time since last December’s general election, stressing it was the “strength” of the union that helped the UK through the coronavirus crisis.

But Nicola Sturgeon accused the prime minister of political campaigning during the pandemic and that if she was in his shoes she would not be doing it.

Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jennkins is in Lossiemouth for us now.