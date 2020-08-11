Boris Johnson has ‘no doubts’ it’s safe for children to go back to school

The government has said that a further 1,148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 24 hours – that’s the highest daily figure since June.

And 102 more deaths have been reported across the UK.

Meanwhile Public Health England are due to release a report into how children transmit Covid-19 between themselves as well as to adults. And how susceptible they are to the disease.

It’s understood that their study will distinguish between children aged under ten – and those aged from ten to 19.

Boris Johnson again insisted today he had ‘no doubts’ that English schools could reopen safely.