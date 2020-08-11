Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
2m
11 Aug 2020

Boris Johnson has ‘no doubts’ it’s safe for children to go back to school

Health and Social Care Editor

The government has said that a further 1,148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 24 hours – that’s the highest daily figure since June.

And 102 more deaths have been reported across the UK.

Meanwhile Public Health England are due to release a report into how children transmit Covid-19 between themselves as well as to adults. And how susceptible they are to the disease.

It’s understood that their study will distinguish between children aged under ten – and those aged from ten to 19.

Boris Johnson again insisted today he had ‘no doubts’ that English schools could reopen safely.