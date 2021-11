Boris Johnson is facing a backbench rebellion over a change to his plans for social care in England.

A few months ago he announced proposals to cap the costs at £86,000, with extra help for people with less substantial assets.

But tonight, MPs will vote on an amendment changing the way those costs are worked out, which critics say will end up leaving some of the poorest pensioners losing a larger proportion of their wealth than the better off. One Conservative MP called it stingy.