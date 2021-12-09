Boris Johnson facing pressure over ‘parties’ and flat refurb donations

Boris Johnson welcomed a daughter into the world today. But the torrent of fury coming at the Prime Minister from all directions must surely have penetrated any “baby bubble” he might have hoped to enjoy.

An investigation into an alleged Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown last year was expanded to include another two suspected social events. And separately, his party was fined for not properly declaring a donation used to refurbish Mr Johnson’s flat.

The Electoral Commission report also raised questions over whether Boris Johnson knew that a Tory donor was paying his decorating bills, despite earlier claims of ignorance.