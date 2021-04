Boris Johnson has denied saying last autumn that he would rather let the “bodies pile high” than have another lockdown after the latest in a series of leaks that have rocked Downing Street.

And in response to another of those leaks, on how he paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, Mr Johnson said if there was any declaration to make, he would do so “in due course”.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves accused the Prime Minister of “corrupting the standards of public life”.