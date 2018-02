The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called for the safe and dignified return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of the Muslim minority have fled what the UN has called a textbook example of ethnic cleansing. Speaking during a visit to a refugee camp in Bangladesh, and ahead of meetingĀ Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow, Mr Johnson said the Rohingya people should be able to return to their homes securely. Jenny Longden reports.