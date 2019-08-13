Channel 4 News
13 Aug 2019

Boris Johnson announces spending boost for prisons

North of England Correspondent

The Prime Minister has announced another spending boost for the justice system, with a hundred million pounds promised to improve prison security.

On a visit to a jail in Leeds, Mr Johnson was shown a scanned image of a Kinder egg full of drugs that a prisoner had smuggled into the prison. He grimaced and exclaimed: “You are joking!”

So, is this latest announcement of more money an outbreak of “lock ‘em up” electioneering, or a vital boost for prison security, or a bit of both.

