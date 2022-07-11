Boris: going, going, not gone

It took seven months of Partygate, a disgraced MP, 50 resignations, one sacking, but it did eventually happen.

He never said the word resign, and he’s still sticking around inside Number 10, but the days of Boris Johnson’s premiership are certainly numbered, while his days as Tory leader are done and dusted.

Today, our presenter and investigations editor, Cathy Newman, unpacks why Johnson finally decided to step down, what state he leaves the party and country and who might be the person to pick up the pieces.

This podcast was recorded on Saturday June 9.

Producer: Freya Pickford

Sources: The Independent

