Boomtown Rats: the secret settlement of a bitter dispute in rock history

It was number one for four weeks, making ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ the Boomtown Rats’ best-known hit, back in 1979. The track was always credited to the band’s frontman Sir Bob Geldof.

But the man who played the famous piano intro, the Rats’ pianist John Moylett, better known as Johnnie Fingers, claims he co-wrote the music and some of the lyrics and started a legal claim to try and prove it.

Now, Channel 4 News can reveal that Fingers has reached a financial settlement that recognises his musical contribution to the song.