Booker winners Margaret Atwood and Bernadine Evaristo on the state of the world

Last night the Booker Prize was awarded to not one, but two authors – with the judges disobeying the rules and awarding the prize jointly to Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo.

Atwood won for her long-awaited sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale, ‘The Testaments’, while Evaristo became the first black British woman to win, with ‘Girl, Woman, Other’.

So with strong political themes in both of their books, we asked them to give us their take on the current state of the world.