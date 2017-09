Unions have accused Theresa May of being “asleep at the wheel” instead of fighting to protect workers jobs – after a preliminary ruling by the US government to impose an import tarrif of almost 220 percent on Bombardier’s new passenger jet, putting thousands of Northern Ireland jobs at risk.

Theresa May said she was “bitterly disappointed” at the move – after the US Commerce department claimed Bombadier had used unfair state subsidies to sell planes at artificially low prices.