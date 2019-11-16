Bolton block fire: Concerns over cladding

An investigation is underway into the fire which swept through a six storey student accommodation block in Bolton – gutting and badly damaging several floors.

Witnesses said the flames tore through the upper part of the building ‘within minutes’ – although officials insisted it did not have the same type of cladding that was around Grenfell Tower.

Two people were treated at the scene, with 200 firefighters battling for more than nine hours to contain the blaze