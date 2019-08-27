Bolton and Bury face expulsion from English Football League

As more and more money continues to flow into the upper echelons of football, tonight could see the death of two historic clubs a little bit further down the pecking order.

Bury and Bolton share nearly 300 years of footballing history between them, but now that could all be over.

Both clubs are in limbo as a deadline set by the English Football league for them to show they are financially viable has now passed, and fans are braced for the worst.