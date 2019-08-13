Channel 4 News
13 Aug 2019

Body of missing British teenager found in Malaysia

The search for a missing British teenager in Malaysia has ended after her body was found by police.

15-year-old Nora Quoirin disappeared from a hotel room more than a week ago.

Hundreds of people have been involved in a huge search operation but, in a press conference earlier today, it was confirmed that the teenager’s body had been discovered just over a mile from the resort where her family had been staying on holiday.