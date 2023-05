The nineties Britpop sensations Blur are back on stage for the first time in eight years with a series of intimate gigs around the country before they pack out Wembley Stadium.

Their warm-up shows begin tonight, with a bit of a homecoming: it’ll be the first time the band have performed together in Colchester, near where they grew up.

We’ve been speaking to the band – in their first television interview since their reunion.