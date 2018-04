Research show that if you’re a black adult male you’re 10 times more likely to be diagnosed with a psychotic disorder. But why? And is there enough support available to those with mental health issues before they reach the point of crisis. Because too often it’s only when the breakdown happens that contact is made with any kind of services. Tonight we look at the issue in the first of a series of films this week on mental health services.

Film shot by Adeyemi Michael.

