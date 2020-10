When the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol this summer, a photo of activist Jen Reid making the black power salute on top of the plinth went viral.

But there are plenty who don’t agree with her message in the UK and beyond.

Rival protests have even led to violence on the streets.

Jen Reid has been meeting critics of the movement in England and talked to a member of the American far-right group, the Proud Boys.