In 2009 taxi driver John Worboys was sent to prison for life after being found guilty on charges including one rape and five sexual assaults.

In the years since his trial, dozens more women have come forward too, and officers feared that he could have drugged and attacked over 100 female passengers over 13-years as a driver of a London black cab.

But today came the news that Worboys is to be released on licence having served just ten years of that life sentence.