Black Britons ‘twice as likely’ to die with coronavirus, says ONS

Shocking new official figures show that black people in England and Wales could be twice as likely to die from coronavirus as white people.

The Office for National Statistics said the disparity was not all down to socio-economic or health differences – warning that the full causes were still unexplained.

A stark reminder, as one social policy foundation put it “that although we are all weathering the same storm, we are not in the same boat”.