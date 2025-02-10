Bishop backs ‘radical thinking’ in choosing new Archbishop of Canterbury

We spoke to the Bishop of Birkenhead Julie Conalty, who is also the church’s deputy lead for safeguarding.

Cathy Newman: Bishop Julie, a third of Synod members didn’t even want to hear the Archbishop of York speak. They voted against giving him that address. That speaks volumes, doesn’t it? Is it time for him to step aside?

Julie Conalty: Certainly speaks volumes about the anger that people feel, and rightly so. I think we are right to feel angry. Does it speak volumes? Should he step aside? What I worry about is when we have the discussions about stepping aside or who’s going to be the next Archbishop of Canterbury, or if he does step aside for any reason, who would be the next Archbishop of York, we get distracted from what we actually need to be focusing on. And I do think the model of him leading us at the moment, particularly the way he’s working with the Bishop of London, is helpful.

Cathy Newman: You don’t sound 100% certain. And I mean, maybe there’s a reason for that. Because, you know, the Archbishop of York came to office apologising for a safeguarding failure. He’s since then been accused of failing to dismiss a priest, accused of grooming teenage girls. And then there’s the whole controversy over his handling of the Bishop of Liverpool case. I mean, can you say you have absolute confidence in his ability to lead this institution at such a time of crisis?

Julie Conalty: I do have confidence in his ability. I think he does have questions to answer. But I do have confidence in his ability.

Cathy Newman: What are those questions then?

Julie Conalty: I think there are questions around the David Tudor case, I think..

Cathy Newman: Which is the priest accused of grooming teenage girls.

Julie Conalty: He was in an impossible position of our own law that that we have responsibility for, in that getting rid of a priest is extremely difficult when you’re relying on risk assessment only. But I think there are questions about making David Tudor Area Dean again. So reappointing as Area Dean and making him an Honorary Canon. And I think the Archbishop today spoke about how he is prepared and needs to be held accountable. And I think he does. I think that is really important. We do need to hear the answers to that.

Cathy Newman: But I mean, given that there are still questions to answer, this distraction, as you put it, is going to go on, isn’t it, until you hear the answer to those questions.

Julie Conalty: It could go on. What I hope is, we can focus as we have today, on the things that we really need to do. So we were focusing today on receiving the Makin Report, hearing from victims and survivors of John Smyth, and it was a really helpful debate and the tone was very different to previous synods actually on safeguarding. A number of people have commented on that. And then, of course, we’re going to move on, talk about independence..

Cathy Newman: Which I will come to in a second. But you read out those victims’ words, the victims of John Smyth. Is it hard to read out and to listen to the suffering that they’ve experienced at the hands of the church that you cherish?

Julie Conalty: It is hard. I described it today as a painful privilege to read out their words. But of course I can walk away from it. I’m not a victim and survivor of abuse. What they live with every day, because this doesn’t just go away for them, is far more important, far greater than any difficulty I may have in reading their words. And I think it’s really important that we hear the words. It was so important to have them read from the floor of Synod today.

Cathy Newman: And so often the Archbishop of York hasn’t wanted to hear the voices of victims.

Julie Conalty: I think all of us at times find it difficult to hear. We do find it difficult to hear. And it’s really important that we make that time and that we do listen.

Cathy Newman: Well, there’s a vote tomorrow, as you say, on abuse complaints being outsourced to an independent body. But even the most radical option that’s on the table, still sees the bishops having overall responsibility. So is it really independence or is it just a fudge?

Julie Conalty: I think it really is independence. I think one of the models really is independent. And I think there’s an amendment that seeks to make that even clearer.

Cathy Newman: Will you back that amendment?

Julie Conalty: I don’t know yet. I haven’t read it, so I need to see it on paper and have a look. I haven’t had a chance to look at it. But I think bishops inevitably have responsibility, particularly diocesan bishops within their own diocese. And we should have, we should have responsibility for the culture. We should have responsibility for leading the direction for the strategy for the region. But this isn’t about that. The whole idea with the independence is that bishops will not be able to override safeguarding professionals. And in fact, now we’ve changed the rules so that our diocesan safeguarding officers cannot be overridden. So we’ve already made a step in that direction. We’re in the process of that at the moment. That’s really important. And I think previously we have seen evidence where bishops have ignored safeguarding advice.

Cathy Newman: And that’s a problem when the rot goes right up to the top, isn’t it?.

Julie Conalty: Absolutely.

Cathy Newman: We could see further allegations against serving bishops, couldn’t we?

Julie Conalty: Yes, we could. And we have had them in the past. You’re absolutely right. It is a problem where the rot goes to the top and it has done.

Cathy Newman: And the new Archbishop of Canterbury, who will lead the whole church. Bishop Helen-Ann (Hartley) in my piece there was saying you need to think radically, possibly even going overseas. How radical would you like to be in that choice?

Julie Conalty: I think we should be radical. I think it’s really important to have somebody who has not sort of imbibed the old culture. It is important that we have someone who comes in with a new way of working, particularly around safeguarding.