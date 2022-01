They all sang happy birthday to Boris Johnson and cut up a cake – new allegations have emerged of yet another lockdown-busting party in Number 10 – this time in June 2020, a time when people were not allowed to gather socially indoors.

ITV News reports that up to 30 members of staff gathered in the cabinet room to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, and then some guests allegedly carried on in the flat upstairs.

Downing Street has strongly denied that an upstairs gathering happened.