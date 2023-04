The global great and the good have descended on Northern Ireland in recent days to celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement and they have “begged” the Democratic Unionist Party to get back to power sharing at Stormont.

It hasn’t worked. Yet.

The DUP’s leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said today that unionists will ‘not be brow beaten into submission’ over their cross border trade concerns.

And he had stronger words about Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.