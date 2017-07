“We failed him in his hour of need” – the verdict of Avon and Somerset’s police chief into his force’s treatment of an asylum seeker who was murdered after years of abuse. Bijan Ebrahimi had repeatedly reported death threats and racial abuse to police before he was beaten to death by his neighbour. Today, the police watchdog, the IPCC, found officers consistently ignored his pleas for help because they believed he was lying. It also said they may have been biased against him because of his race.