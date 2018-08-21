Bettison has Hillsborough charges dropped

The families of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster are calling for an independent review, after former police chief Sir Norman Bettison had the charges against him dropped. The ex -South Yorkshire chief inspector had faced allegations that he lied about his role in the disaster and had tried to blame Liverpool fans. But prosecuctors said they no longer had a realistic prospect of a conviction. Sir Norman said today the decision “vindicated” his position, but families say they are absolutely devastated.