Better water infrastructure needed to face extreme weather, says environment policy expert

England’s green and pleasant land has been turned yellow and parched by the summer heatwave, which is expected to fire up again in the next few days.

Several counties have already imposed hosepipe bans. Others are expected to follow.

We are being asked to reign in our water consumption while water companies stand accused of not doing enough to fix leaking pipes that waste billions of gallons of water when we can least afford it.

We spoke to Director of Policy for the Chartered Institution of Water & Environmental Management Alistair Chisholm.

We asked him if a hosepipe ban is actually an effective measure.