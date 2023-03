Today wasn’t just Nicola Sturgeon’s last day in the job – it was her right-hand-woman’s as well.

For nearly two decades, Liz Lloyd has been at heart of the SNP – most recently as Nicola Sturgeon’s Chief of Staff: a period of unprecedented electoral success for the party, but of setbacks and personal tribulations too.

She spoke to me exclusively just hours after leaving her post – her first ever TV interview