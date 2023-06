Just under 60 miles from Leeds, in a forest in North Yorkshire, the reintroduction of beavers has been hailed by ecologists.

They say it’s not only boosted wildlife, but also reduced the risk of flooding, which has previously cost local communities millions of pounds.

Forestry England want to expand such projects. Farmers are less eager. But there’s one thing they all agree on: the government must now decide what the future is for beavers in England.