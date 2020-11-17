BBC complained about Martin Bashir to ITV, 16 years before re-hiring him

He was once lauded for his spectacular scoops, now the BBC’s Martin Bashir is subject of an independent inquiry into how he secured his exclusive interview with Princess Diana in 1995. There are further questions for the BBC, and new questions for Mr Bashir about his journalistic methods – as we can reveal that the BBC wrote to ITV complaining about Mr Bashir’s conduct in 2000, when he was working as a reporter on ITV’s Tonight with Trevor McDonald. So why did the Corporation re-hire him, sixteen years later?