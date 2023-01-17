Battle lines drawn as UK government plans to block Scottish gender bill

The battle lines were drawn today in the next constitutional show-down between Westminster and Holyrood, as the Scotland Secretary confirmed plans to block a Scottish law making it easier for people to change their legal gender.

Alistair Jack insisted the government weren’t taking the decision ‘lightly’, but said that the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill would, if enacted, interfere with UK legislation. It’s an argument Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she’ll challenge in court – accusing the government of trying to ‘stoke a culture war’.