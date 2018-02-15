Barry Bennell convicted on seven more charges

He was known as a skilled and successful talent-spotter who could make young children’s footballing dreams come true. But he was also a “child molester on an industrial scale”.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court today convicted the former Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City youth coach Barry Bennell of seven more sex offences against young boys, on top of the 36 guilty verdicts returned on Tuesday.

As one survivor said today they “were groomed in plain view”, The trial has raised serious questions for the football community to answer as Keme Nzerem reports.