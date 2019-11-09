Baroness Warsi slams Matt Hancock for ‘whitesplaining’ Islamophobia in Tory Party

The Health Secretary has come under attack today from one of his senior colleagues – former Conservative Party Chairman Baroness Warsi.

He’d tried to defend the government’s downgrading of an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia in the party into a “general investigation into prejudice”.

After Baroness Warsi criticised the decision, Mr Hancock said that while the Conservatives did need to investigate Islamophobia, others in the party took “a more balanced approach” than her.

She accused him of “whitesplaining”. Cathy Newman spoke to her earlier and asked her to elaborate.