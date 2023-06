The question of where Banksy’s should end up, and who – if anyone – should profit from their sale often seems to raise as many moral conundrums as the artist’s works themselves.

One of his latest, Valentine’s Day Mascara – a typically inventive comment on domestic abuse – is going on display in its new temporary home in Margate’s Dreamland amusement park, 300 metres from the wall on which it was originally daubed.