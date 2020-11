The impact of the Covid crisis could mean we see the opposite of “levelling up” for those parts of the economy that have lagged behind for decades. That’s the warning from the chief economist of the Bank of England.

Speaking exclusively to this programme, Andy Haldane said it was now an “absolute necessity” to tackle inequalities in society – most of which he thinks will be made worse by the downturn. But Mr Haldane believes yesterday’s news of a vaccine could prove “transformational”.