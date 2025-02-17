Channel 4 News Menu
3m
17 Feb 2025

Badenoch accused of competing with Farage to ‘fawn’ over Trump

By

Kemi Badenoch has been accused of “competing with Nigel Farage to fawn over Donald Trump” in a speech to a right-wing conference.

The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event has attracted thousands – many from the US and Australia – to hear the latest in conservative ideology in the wake of Friday’s controversial speech by the US Vice-President, JD Vance.

And in her speech, earlier, the Conservative leader went so far as to claim that all of Western civilisation will be lost if the Tory party doesn’t embrace the – quote – “new conservative century”.

Topics

, , ,