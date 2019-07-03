Baby of pregnant woman killed in knife attack dies

The forecast for the next 5 days
The baby son of a heavily pregnant woman who was killed at the weekend has died in hospital. Police also revealed that Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in her bedroom while her whole family was at the home in south London. They were only alerted to the attack when the 26 year old began screaming. Detectives have released CCTV footage of a potential suspect who they’re urgently trying to trace. Jane Dodge reports.