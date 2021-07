It is perhaps an unlikely song to accompany Englands’ run to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Atomic Kittens’ 2000 hit ‘Whole Again’ has been reworked and has captured the imagination of football fans.

“Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on, footballs coming home again” It’s being chanted by fans across the country. But will it spur the team on to victory?