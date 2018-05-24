At least 81 homeless people died since October, with almost no formal investigations by local authorities conducted

Now to the latest report in our series of investigations into the number of homeless people dying on the streets. Together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism we have been trying to put figures on the numbers who die and find out why they died.

Tonight we can reveal that there are almost no formal investigations by local authorities in England and Wales into what causes their deaths.

But we can estimate that their numbers are significant.

We do know that there have been at least 81 deaths of homeless people in England and Wales since October.