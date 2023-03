Stop the boats.’ Spelled out in red capital letters on the Prime Minister’s specially made podium. ‘

As he emphasised that he will only deliver what he can promise and promise what he can deliver, while reassuring the public that Britain was still a compassionate country.

Mr Sunak is clearly hoping for a “deterrent effect”. But campaigners said the plans were “both unethical and impractical” – and, according to the government, possibly illegal.