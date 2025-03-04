Assisted Dying: Rich says final goodbye to friends and family

We follow the story of Rich Lerner – a man who used assisted dying legislation in Colorado to end his life in December.

We joined the Oscar-winning cinematographer as he said his final goodbyes to his family and friends.

In Britain, the committee scrutinising the assisted dying bill for England and Wales has voted down an amendment to protect people with Down Syndrome. It’s added to concerns that it won’t offer enough protection to vulnerable or disabled people.

In other parts of the world, assisted dying is already legal.

A warning that this moving film contains distressing themes.