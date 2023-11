Four men have been found guilty of murdering a woman at her home in Liverpool, following a feud which they had reignited with her partner.

Ashley Dale, who was 28, died after she was found with a gunshot wound in her garden, in the early hours of August 21st last year.

Her murder was among three deadly shootings on Merseyside within a week including that of 9 year old Olivia Pratt Korbel.