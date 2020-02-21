As Prince Charles visits victims of storm Dennis in South Wales, where’s the PM?

The Environment Agency is warning that heavy rain this weekend could bring more floods to parts of the country still clearing up from the last storm.

Officials said a third weekend of exceptional river levels and stormy weather could cause flooding across the Pennines, parts of the Midlands and the north of England.

Prince Charles went to meet residents and businesses affected by the flooding in south Wales this afternoon – including Pontypridd where several areas were submerged by flood water after days of heavy rain.

The prime minister, however, has not been seen for a week.