Artist Nan Goldin protests outside Victoria and Albert Museum against their links to Sackler family

The American artist Nan Goldin has staged an activist protest outside London’s Victoria and Albert Museum – urging them to abandon their links to the billionaire Sackler family.

As well as being patrons of the arts – the pharmaceutical company behind the Sacklers’ wealth is accused of helping to fuel the US opioid crisis, claims they deny.

Nan Goldin became addicted to the painkiller Oxycontin herself – and now says it’s her mission to expose the risks. She’s given her only television interview to Minnie Stephenson.