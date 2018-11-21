Arrested and fined for begging in the street in Manchester while homeless

The forecast for the next 5 days
Arrested, then fined, for begging for cash in the street. A Manchester woman was fined £50, as a court was told she had been sitting peacefully with her dog asking for money. Police in many places say it’s becoming a huge problem, warning people not to hand over cash. But one former senior prosecutor has told this programme he believes that arresting rough sleepers for begging is wrong and this particular case should never have been taken to court.