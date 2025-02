The mother of a 19-year-old soldier who took her own life has accused the Army of a “cover-up” after a coroner ruled a string of failings contributed to her death.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck was found hanged at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021.

Today, a coroner said that the Army failed to take action after Gunner Beck was harassed by her line manager with thousands of text messages.