Arlene Foster’s days as the leader of the Northern Ireland’s biggest party, the DUP, could be coming to an end after a number of her assembly members and MPs reportedly called for a vote of no confidence in her.

She played down reports that several DUP constituency associations also want to trigger a leadership challenge.

Many in her party have been angered by what they see as her dithering on gay rights and over the controversy caused by the Irish sea border.

Paraic O’Brien was at Stormont.