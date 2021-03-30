Are we taking flashing seriously enough?

Our North of England Correspondent, Clare Fallon, has been looking into the sexual offence of indecent exposure for over a year and questions whether we are taking this offence as seriously as we should.

There’s a huge conversation going on right now, with women speaking out about how safe they feel, following the Sarah Everard case.

Amongst the outpouring of grief, concerns are being raised about indecent exposure, or as many call it, flashing, an issue that’s widely underreported. But depressingly common.

