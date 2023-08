Now despite the UK’s washout summer – organisers are determined the party will go on at this weekend’s Wilderness festival in Oxfordshire.

With their remote, rural locations, campsites and uneven terrain – music festivals are notoriously inaccessible for people with disabilities or long term care.

But some people are trying to change all that – our reporter Reuben Reuter has been to meet the team at Festival Spirit who are working to make them truly open to all.