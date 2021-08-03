Apsana Begum on legal battle which laid bare her life

For the first time since she was acquitted of housing benefit fraud last week, Labour MP Apsana Begum has spoken exclusively to Channel 4 News about the 18 month legal battle which laid bare her life story, the loss of her father, and alleged domestic abuse.

She says the trial led to her being exposed to online sexist, racist and Islamophobic abuse, as well as threats to her safety.

Ms Begum’s ex-husband Ehtasham Haque has said in a statement “I am innocent and the allegations made against me have no basis. I look forward to any investigation or legal process to enable me to clear my name.”

While a spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council said “We have a duty to investigate any allegations of housing fraud in order to ensure public money is spent correctly”.